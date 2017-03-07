New Mexico warily studies Republican health overhaul plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s health care sector is warily studying a proposal by U.S. House Republicans to replace the Affordable Care Act that cut the state’s uninsured rate in half since 2013.

New Mexico Primary Care Association President David Roddy said Tuesday that proposed limits on future federal funding for Medicaid could threaten expanded capabilities at community health clinics that rely heavily on federal funding to treat the poor and uninsured.

The House Republican proposal would reduce federal matching funds for newcomers to Medicaid health coverage starting in mid-2019, and implement overall federal spending to a limited, per-beneficiary amount.

New Mexico’s expanded Medicaid program covers nearly 900,000 residents. State government is struggling to keep up with its Medicaid demands amid a budget crisis linked to a downturn in the oil sector.