New Mexico to gain $65M in tax revenue from Facebook project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico could gain about $65 million in gross-receipts tax revenue over the next 10 years from construction and infrastructure costs of a Facebook project.

That’s according to state Economic Development Department spokesman Ben Cloutier.

He told The Albuquerque Journal that the figure was extrapolated from an economic analysis done last year for the village of Los Lunas, where Facebook is building a data center.

The center is expected to be fully running by late next year.

Facebook officials say the first of what could be up to six phases will cost $250 million and bring an estimated 30 to 50 data center jobs and several hundred construction jobs to Los Lunas.