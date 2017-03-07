New Mexico lawmakers want to keep Obamacare birth control

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Access to contraceptives at no personal cost under the federal Affordable Care Act would be enshrined into New Mexico state law under a bill approved by the state House of Representatives.

The House voted 39-29 Monday to guarantee the same no-cost access to a range of contraceptives granted in 2012 under President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, with a few new additions.

The bill adds one-year refills on birth control pills, over-the-counter birth control and male contraception such as vasectomies without costs for patients.

The bill applies to a broad variety of individual and group health insurance along with Medicaid, but not Medicare.

Democratic Rep. and bill sponsor Debbie Armstrong says the bill is designed specifically to ensure a federal health care overhaul does not affect access to contraceptives.