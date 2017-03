ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned the governor was injured in a skiing accident over the weekend.

KRQE News 13 is told she was up in Utah when the accident happened and she tore her ACL.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather additional details and reaction, and will have a full report tonight at 10 p.m.