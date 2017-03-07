‘Meaningless bills’ may force New Mexico special session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says state lawmakers’ focus on “meaningless bills” such as establishing the official state dance may force her to call a special session.

The Republican governor’s office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she may have no choice but to call a special session to address pressing issues since the Democratic-controlled Legislature is debating measures such as a holiday song about empanadas and posole.

The governor’s office says Democrats instead are refusing to hold confirmation hearings and killing important legislation.

Allen Sanchez, executive director of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops, says lawmakers are wasting time on proposals like making the green chile cheeseburger New Mexico’s official burger rather than tackling child poverty in one of the nation’s poorest states.

House and Senate Democrats did not immediately respond to emails.