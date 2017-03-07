High pressure will linger across the southwest of the next few days leading to warming temperatures and sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will reach the high 60s but by Thursday and Friday will get into the low 70s. Over the weekend we could pick up a spot shower across the east but most areas should remain dry and sunny.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
