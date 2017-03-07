Local organization helps provide hunger relief to homeless students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque organization is providing some hunger relief for students in need.

Steelbridge donated more than 5,000 food gift cards to the Albuquerque Public Schools Homeless Project.

For many students, school is the only time they’re guaranteed food. So with spring break around the corner, the organization wants to help make sure they’re well fed.

“It’s a way they can be more diverse in what they can get, more of a selection, and also it kinda helps them to build relationships with themselves and others around them,” Pastor John Hill said.

There are an estimated 3,000 homeless students in APS. They get free breakfast and lunch while at school, but summers and breaks are tough on them and their families.