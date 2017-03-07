Lobo women fall short in MW Tournament quarterfinal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They went into the Mountain West Tournament with high hopes, trying to end a three game losing streak that ended on the last possession of each contest. Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team had it happen again in a 64-62 quarterfinal loss to Boise State Tuesday.

“It’s frustrating when it ends this way,” said Lobos Head Coach Mike Bradbury.

Guard Laneah Bryan agreed.

“When you lose by a last second shot you always feel like, dang it. We were right there because you just think of every play. It really goes to show that every single play counts.”

Jayda Bovero hit a three point shot for the Lobos to tie the game at 62 with only seconds left in the game. The 3.2 seconds was enough for Brooke Pahukoa to score the last of her 25 points and lead the Broncos to victory.

Cherise Beynon scored 20 points and dished out six assists for the Lobos in the loss.

“I just came into the game doing whatever needed to be done for our team to win,” said Beynon.

The Lobos finish the season 15-15. When asked if they would consider a WNIT bid, Head Coach Mike Bradbury said his team was done for this season.