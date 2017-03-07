Lobo men’s basketball hopeful about MW Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The season has been one full of ups and downs. Right now Craig Neal and his Lobos are on an up, entering the Mountain West Tournament after finishing a series sweep of rival San Diego State in the regular season finale last week.

The Lobos are hoping to win three games at the Mountain West Tournament and clinch a title and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 — the end of a three year stretch were they went back to back to back.

The Lobos arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday. Neal came with Championship rings, a reminder of the past and perhaps a little something to get over the hump.

“I spent last week wearing a championship ring, ” said Neal. “I got my third one on. I got my other two with me. Today I wore our third one and then tomorrow I will wear our fourth one then the next one I will wear is our fifth one.”

The Lobos play Fresno State in the tournament quarterfinals Thursday at 3:30 p.m.