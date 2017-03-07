Lobo men’s basketball hopeful about MW Tournament

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The season has been one full of ups and downs. Right now Craig Neal and his Lobos are on an up, entering the Mountain West Tournament after finishing a series sweep of rival San Diego State in the regular season finale last week.

The Lobos are hoping to win three games at the Mountain West Tournament and clinch a title and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 — the end of a three year stretch were they went back to back to back.

The Lobos arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday. Neal came with Championship rings, a reminder of the past and perhaps a little something to get over the hump.

“I spent last week wearing a championship ring, ” said Neal. “I got my third one on. I got my other two with me. Today I wore our third one and then tomorrow I will wear our fourth one then the next one I will wear is our fifth one.”

The Lobos play Fresno State in the tournament quarterfinals Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s