Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s in most areas. Light winds, calm conditions & dry air all contributed to overnight lows plummeting below where we have been recently. Good news? Dry air can be warmed easily so afternoon temperatures will be similar to where we were at on Monday (a bit warmer out west, cooler for those further east). Winds will be significantly lighter for most (5-15mph) – Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains will still face breezy conditions at times this afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Warming up! Afternoon highs will climb above seasonal averages with the Albuquerque-metro area topping out well into the 60s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Temperatures will skyrocket above seasonal normals – expect warm temperatures, sunshine and light winds statewide.