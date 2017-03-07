John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Expect a nicer afternoon across New Mexico with less wind and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, with most locations at or just below average. Temperatures will warm through the rest of the week, eventually hitting the 70s in Albuquerque by Thursday and Friday.

A weather disturbance will pass just south of the state Thursday. This will lead to shot at spot showers across the far southern edge of the state. Another storm system passes to our north over the weekend, leading to windy conditions across much of the state.