International group volunteers at Albuquerque food bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An international group that travels all around the world is here in Albuquerque.

The group “Up with People” travels six months at a time to spread a positive message to communities all around the world. Their goal is to bridge cultural barriers through music and volunteer work.

Tuesday, KRQE News 13 caught up with them at the Roadrunner Food Bank.

“One of the facts that really struck me about New Mexico is that one in five children are hungry, and so the idea that some of this might go to help a child not be hungry just makes me feel really happy inside,” Mikaela Joy said.

They'll wrap up the week with a live musical farewell at the Hiland Theater.