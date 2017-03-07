Interactive exhibit teaches local veterans about colon cancer prevention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local veterans went “Strollin’ the Colon” Tuesday at the VA Medical Center in Albuquerque.

It’s an interactive exhibit to teach them about colon cancer prevention. It featured a 20-foot long, 10-foot high replica of the colon with various stages of cancer and pre-cancer conditions.

The goal was to stress the importance of getting screened.

“We have so many people with already tumors that are so large that they are either unresectable or they’re metastatic and that’s just not acceptable. We need to be screening our people. We need to be screening our veterans, our New Mexicans,” Dr. Lorene Valdez-Boyle said.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths.