In The Kitchen: Mas Tapas Y Vino Makes Fideos Negros

Chef Ryan Numair from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make Shrimp and Chorizo with Fideos Negros and to invite us to the restaurant for Restaurant Week.

They have a special feature menu for Restaurant Week, allowing you to try different foods created at Mas Tapas y Vino and they do suggest you make reservations at Open Table.

Ingredients for Shrimp and Chorizo with Fideos Negros

  • Shrimp
  • Spanish chorizo
  • Squid ink pasta
  • Roasted peppers
  • Artichokes
  • Garlic
  • Capers
  • Sherry wine
  • Butter

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz