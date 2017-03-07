In The Kitchen: Mas Tapas Y Vino Makes Fideos Negros

Chef Ryan Numair from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make Shrimp and Chorizo with Fideos Negros and to invite us to the restaurant for Restaurant Week.
They have a special feature menu for Restaurant Week, allowing you to try different foods created at Mas Tapas y Vino and they do suggest you make reservations at Open Table.
Ingredients for Shrimp and Chorizo with Fideos Negros
- Shrimp
- Spanish chorizo
- Squid ink pasta
- Roasted peppers
- Artichokes
- Garlic
- Capers
- Sherry wine
- Butter
