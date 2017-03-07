In The Kitchen: Mas Tapas Y Vino Makes Fideos Negros

Chef Ryan Numair from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make Shrimp and Chorizo with Fideos Negros and to invite us to the restaurant for Restaurant Week.

They have a special feature menu for Restaurant Week, allowing you to try different foods created at Mas Tapas y Vino and they do suggest you make reservations at Open Table.

Ingredients for Shrimp and Chorizo with Fideos Negros

Shrimp

Spanish chorizo

Squid ink pasta

Roasted peppers

Artichokes

Garlic

Capers

Sherry wine

Butter

