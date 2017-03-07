In the kitchen for Albuquerque’s Restaurant Week: Standard Diner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the eighth year the state has showcased the region’s remarkable restaurants with a highly anticipated event.

New Mexico Restaurant Week has helped to boost restaurant business and local restaurants all over the state are participating by offering up their best plates.

Restaurants are encouraged to put their “best food forward” to entice customers from all over the state to visit for the first time or hopefully return.

Eighty restaurants will be participating this year with several new restaurants joining in.

Along with delicious menu items, the restaurants will also be offering fun daytime events, such as mixology classes, demonstrations, and even tastings.

Please note that reservations should be made for both dining and daytime events.

Albuquerque’s Home Style restaurant, Standard Diner, is participating in this year’s restaurant week and is sharing how to make their Green Chile Gouda Tots with bourbon bacon marmalade.

Ingredients:

Tots

5 lbs Russet potatoes

1 lb sour cream

1 ½ cup grated smoked Gouda

1 cup chopped green chile, drained

¼ cup sliced scallion

1Tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 cup potato flakes

4 eggs, beaten

Directions:

Bake potatoes at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until fork tender. Cool potatoes completely and grate with cheese grater. Combine sour cream, green chile, grated Gouda, scallions, salt, pepper well. Fold in cooled and shredded potatoes. Using a small portion scoop, scoop out mixture into ball and form into cylinders with hands. Dip cylinders into egg mixture, then potato flakes to coat well. Heat oil to 35o degrees and fry tots until golden brown and hot throughout. About three minutes. Serve hot with bourbon-bacon marmalade.

For more information on participating restaurants, visit the New Mexico Restaurant Week’s website.