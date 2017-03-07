In the kitchen for Albuquerque’s Restaurant Week: Freight House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the eighth year the state has showcased the region’s remarkable restaurants with a highly anticipated event.

New Mexico Restaurant Week has helped to boost restaurant business and local restaurants all over the state are participating by offering up their best plates.

Restaurants are encouraged to put their “best food forward” to entice customers from all over the state to visit for the first time or hopefully return.

Eighty restaurants will be participating this year with several new restaurants joining in.

Along with delicious menu items, the restaurants will also be offering fun daytime events, such as mixology classes, demonstrations, and even tastings.

Please note that reservations should be made for both dining and daytime events.

Albuquerque’s Freight House is participating in this year’s restaurant week and is sharing how to make their Mac and Cheese Stuffed Poblano.

Ingredients:

6oz cooked pasta

3ea poblano

6oz tempura

4oz cream

.5oz roux

4oz cheddar shredded

3oz gruyere shredded

3oz green chile

2oz chopped onion

5oz garlic chopped

Directions:

Saute onions add garlic and green chile after about 3 min. Add Cream and roux, bring to boil. Whisk in both cheese and season to taste. Add cooked pasta and place in bag. Slice cleaned and roasted poblanos and stuff with pasta mix. Deep in tempura batter and pan fry poblanos until golden brown.

For more information on participating restaurants, visit the New Mexico Restaurant Week’s website.