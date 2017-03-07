House passes measure to reinstate solar tax credit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A bipartisan measure that would reinstate a tax credit aimed at boosting roof-top solar installations in New Mexico has cleared one legislative chamber.

The House voted 36-31 Monday evening in favor of the bill, which would renew the state’s solar market development tax credit for another eight years. It would set a cap of $5 million for solar thermal and solar photovoltaic systems.

The credit expired in 2016 despite attempts during the previous legislative session to extend the program.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sarah Maestas Barnes of Albuquerque, says the solar industry is one of the few economic bright spots in New Mexico.

According to legislative analysists, about $31 million was invested by New Mexico homeowners in solar systems in 2015. Installation resulted in $6.7 million in labor costs.