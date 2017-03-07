Española Schools superintendent placed on paid leave

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Embattled Española Superintendent Eric Martinez is now on administrative leave, according to The Santa Fe New Mexican. This comes amidst a state investigation into financial troubles and allegations of hiring unlicensed teachers. In a vote of 4 to 1 late Monday night, the Española School Board, with two newly elected members, voted to place Superintendent Eric Martinez on administrative leave with pay.

That decision comes a little more than a month after the State Public Education Department sent Martinez a letter threatening to suspend him if he didn’t address the problems they had outlined. Among them, the NMPED claimed Martinez hired people without background checks or licenses. He also came under fire for rehiring controversial basketball coach, Richard Martinez who was accused of verbally abusing players. The NMPED claimed the superintendent wasn’t taking those allegations seriously.

In the meantime, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the former Associate Superintendent for Santa Fe Public Schools, Denise Johnson will act as interim superintendent.

So far, there’s no official response from Eric Martinez on his suspension. However, late last year he called the state’s concerns about the district unfounded.

The New Mexican also reports he’ll remain on leave until the NMPED decides whether he’ll keep his license or not.