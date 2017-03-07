Downtown residents say dumpster has not been cleared in over a month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who live near Downtown Albuquerque are fed up. They say not only is it disgusting, but it’s a health hazard. They say their trash has not been picked up in over a month and say they feel like they are living in a landfill.

Mike Donohoe lives near Gold and Arno, but recently whenever he leaves his house all he see is trash everywhere.

“It’s gotten really, really bad,” said Donohoe. “It’s also embarrassing if anybody comes over. You know, ‘Hi, I live here over here in the landfill.’”

Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction is blocking access to the nearby alley from Central. He does not remember the last time the city came to clear this dumpster.

“Since that’s been closed off, I’m not even sure if they’ve been doing it,” said Donohoe.

Carlo Marchiondo lives next to Donohoe in the Lofts on Central.

“The problem has been on for at least a month,” said Marchiondo. “Animals can be living in there and be getting sick.”

He said neighbors have contacted the city’s Solid Waste Management Department many times.

“They give you tickets when you call 311, Solid Waste has reached out to us saying it is going to get cleaned up,” said Marchiondo.

That was two weeks ago. KRQE News 13 crews were out there earlier on Tuesday, and the pile of trash continued to get bigger.

The city would explain to residents who would call in the problem:

“There’s no access for the city trucks to get into the alley because it’s too dangerous for them to back in,” said Marchiondo.

But a spokesperson for ART said that alley is still accessible, the entrance from Gold is open. People are frustrated and said the trash has been attracting more trash — and people digging through the dumpster.

It’s just basically inviting people to start living here or something,” said Donohoe.

The city said construction has made it difficult for their garbage trucks to maneuver small alleyways, but workers are trying their best to service the city.

Solid Waste Management said if your trash is not picked up on its regular day, call 311 and let them know.