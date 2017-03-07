City of Albuquerque encourages people to visit Bosque after fire

Bosque fire near Montano March 6, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is encouraging people to visit the Bosque after a fire torched six acres. The blaze started around 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon on the west side of the river just north of Montano.

The Albuquerque Fire Department worked with Bernalillo County and the State Forestry Division to fight the fire.

Tuesday, the mayor toured the burn scar.

“We took the stance that we want people in the Bosque doing the right kinds of things because that way we can get on these fires early. Eyes and ears of our community are one of our best resources,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with tips is encouraged to call 242-COPS.

