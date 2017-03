ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal that bridges the pay gap between men and women working the same job is heading to the mayor’s office.

City councilors passed the proposal Monday night which will give preference to companies willing to narrow the pay gap between men and women by seven percent or less.

The city created the pay equity legislation in 2013 but it only required a 10 percent difference.

After the mayor signs the proposal, it would go into effect July 1.