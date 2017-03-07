Baby Brianna expansion bill passes state House, moves to Senate

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a slow start, a bill to expand Baby Brianna’s law has passed the House.

House Bill 45 would mandate a life sentence for anyone convicted of intentional child abuse resulting in death regardless of the child’s age. Right now the life sentence is only applicable for those under the age of 12.

The bill passed by a vote of 55-8.

As KRQE News 13 previously reported, the bill was tabled in a House committee, but after some controversy and public outcry, it was brought back and passed. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s