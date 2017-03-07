Baby Brianna expansion bill passes state House, moves to Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a slow start, a bill to expand Baby Brianna’s law has passed the House.

House Bill 45 would mandate a life sentence for anyone convicted of intentional child abuse resulting in death regardless of the child’s age. Right now the life sentence is only applicable for those under the age of 12.

The bill passed by a vote of 55-8.

As KRQE News 13 previously reported, the bill was tabled in a House committee, but after some controversy and public outcry, it was brought back and passed. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.