Albuquerque police seeking man accused of stealing from Dillard’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say is targeting Dillard’s stores.

They say Raul Gallegos walked into the Dillard’s at Winrock last month and used a screwdriver to pry open seven different cash registers. He’s accused of taking off with $1,500.

Police say he did the same thing six days later. In that case, he was confronted by security but was able to get away. Police believe he is connected to similar thefts at other locations.

If you know where Gallegos is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

