Albuquerque police force presses ahead with mandated reforms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Despite indications that scrutiny of local law enforcement by the federal government could be relaxed under the Trump administration, efforts are moving forward to rebuild the police force in New Mexico’s largest city as part of a settlement aimed at addressing concerns of excessive force.

The city of Albuquerque is two years into of a multi-year plan for reforming the police department and retraining officers, and those involved in the process say there’s no indication that the U.S. Justice Department will be shifting gears.

Officials with the police department and the union that represents its officers say they’re committed to the court-ordered reforms, which include new accountability systems and policies for de-escalating crisis situations.

Police are planning to discuss their progress during a series of community meetings starting Wednesday.