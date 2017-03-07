Albuquerque animal shelter renovations begin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations are officially underway for a new and improved animal shelter.

Back in September, Kennel D at the Eastside Shelter was torn down to make way for a new one. Some of the new changes include renovations to the existing kennel building with 74 kennels, and construction of a new building with an additional 20 kennels.

The new facility was also renamed to Kennel Q in honor of the late animal advocate Terrie Q. Sayre.

The project is estimated to cost $1.8 million and will take about ten months to complete. It’s all funded by general obligation bonds and state capital outlay.