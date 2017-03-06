Parenting 411: Safe Slime

Parenting correspondent, Lexi Petronis from On The Rocks, joined New Mexico Living to talk about how to make safe homemade slime and which ingredient can be a danger.

Slime is everywhere, at least if you have kids. The stretchy, moldable slime is a huge trend right now and making it yourself is just as popular as the toy itself, but it can also be dangerous.

The main ingredient in homemade slime is Borax. Borax is a chemical and is not good for you. But, Lexi says that can be substituted with other non-toxic ingredients. Try, Metamucil, chai seeds or corn starch, with Kool-aid for coloring. Complete recipes for the best homemade slime can be found on their website If you don’t make it yourself, be sure to check the label for harmful ingredients.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living