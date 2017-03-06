On Shelf: Physician Heal Thyself

Lenwood Brooks, author and evangelical minister, joined New Mexico Living to talk to us about his book ‘Physician Heal Thyself’ and how to find happiness.

He believes there is a difference in being honest and totally honest, and the difference is details. If someone is forthcoming with details, they are probably being totally honest. According to his teachings, there are the three major difficulties we go through in life, relations, mental and physical wellbeing. He says happiness can be found when a person is totally honest in those three major difficulties.

You can get his book on his website and he is hosting a book signing, Tuesday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 8, at 7:00 p.m. at Gods House Church, 2335 Wyoming NE.

