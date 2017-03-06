New Mexico woman accused in deadly crash finally faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fighting for justice — that’s what victims of a crash showed up in court Monday to do. They say the driver who changed their lives forever has yet to spend a day in jail.

Police say a woman was speeding around a curve when she crashed into oncoming motorcyclists, killing her own daughter and severely injuring several bikers. It took months to charge her and Monday, the victims argued she should now be locked up.

“Everything’s changed, our lives are completely different forever,” victim Jeremy Walleart said.

The victims say it’s been a long and painful seven months. Monday, they stood in front of the judge to let him see for himself, hoping he would lock up the woman they say is responsible.

“We’re just barely learning how to walk again,” victim Lauren Walleart said.

Husband and wife Jeremy and Lauren Walleart are both adjusting to life without a leg.

Deputies say last August, Maryann O’Quinn was speeding near Cochiti Lake and crashed into a group of motorcyclists. O’Quinn and her three passengers were ejected. Her own 15-year-old daughter was killed. Three motorcyclists lost limbs, two others were injured.

“Not even a speeding ticket. It’s like a giant slap in the face,” the victims said.

After a six month delay, O’Quinn as finally charged. Monday, she had to answer to those charges, including vehicular homicide and child abuse.

“She is facing up to 63 years in prison, which makes her a potential flight risk,” the prosecution said.

The state asked Judge Louis McDonald for a high bond, but in the end, not what the victims were hoping for.

The judge did order O’Quinn to be booked into jail and then released, so she will have a mug shot taken, but not spend any significant time in jail.

The two other passengers in O’Quinn’s car were her nephews. One of her nephews was on life support for several days, that is why she is facing child abuse charges.