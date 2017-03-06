New Mexico girl hopes to meet her ‘birthday twin’ Donald Trump

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico girl is on a mission to meet the President of the United States. She has something in common with him, and it is for that very reason that she is asking him to come to her birthday party.

A little girl with a big dream — 6-year-old Paisley Hernandez of Lovington calls the president her birthday twin.

“I want Donald Trump to come to my birthday,” Paisley said.

“My husband and I were talking one day and he heard it on the news, and he said, ‘Do you know who shares Paisley’s birthday?'” Paisley’s mom Whitney Hernandez said. “He’s like, ‘President Donald Trump shares her birthday.'”

They say Paisley was elated, and soon had a request.

“I asked her, ‘What do you want for your birthday?’ and she said, ‘All I want is for Donald Trump to come to my birthday that way we can have a birthday party together,'” Whitney Hernandez said.

So the family started a social media campaign, hoping to get the President’s attention, using the hashtags “GetPaisleyJoToMeetPresidentTrump” and “MakeBirthdaysGreatAgain.”

“Since then she’s been telling everybody, her principal, ‘I want Donald Trump to come to my birthday,’ and that’s all she talks about. She’s so excited,” Paisley’s mom said.

Paisley will turn 7 on June 14.

For every kid, a birthday is a big deal, but for Paisley it’s extra special. She came into this world with a mountain of challenges before her.

“She had six holes in her heart, atrial valve dysfunction, and she had narrowing of one of the valves in her heart,” Paisley’s mom said.

Paisley has yearly checks, but is going strong and is one determined little girl. KRQE News 13 asked her parents if they had any reservations about Paisley’s desire to meet the president, who has been controversial to say the least.

The family, who proudly displays a Trump flag outside their home said, “Absolutely not. With all presidents we agree with a lot that he does and we disagree with some that he does, but overall we think he’s doing a good job,” Paisley’s mom said.

“We have always taught her to stand up for what she believes in and fight for what she wants, and if she wants to meet the president, we are going to help her out and fight with her,” Whitney Hernandez said.

The Hernandez family also hopes Paisley’s journey spreads the message about congenital heart disease. For more information about Paisley’s journey, click here.