Neal likes his team heading into the MW Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Head Basketball Coach Craig Neal held a press conference on Monday prior to his team leaving to Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday. Neal feels good about his team coming into the 2017 Mountain West Tournament, as he said he has seen his squad evolve over the season.

The Lobos come in as the 5 seed and they will take on 4 seed Fresno State. The Lobos split their regular season two game series with the Bulldogs, winning in their first meeting at the Pit but losing in their second game by 10 points in Fresno. A big reason the Lobos lost in that second game was because they were down top scorer Tim Williams, and he will be a welcomed addition to this Lobo tournament team.

“With Tim playing we beat everybody, except Nevada, with Tim not playing some of the return games that we had already won we weren’t able to get. So, it gives you a little confidence,” said Head Coach Craig Neal.

5-UNM will take on 4-Fresno State on Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada, that game will tip off at 3:30 pm and will be shown on CBS Sports Network.