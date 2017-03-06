Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Trump expected to sign new travel ban order

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. KRQE News 13 is keeping a close eye out for an announcement from the White House. President Trump is expected to issue his revised immigration and travel ban Monday, weeks after his original order was blocked by a federal court. But before that happens, many people are talking about Trump’s weekend tweets claiming former President Obama bugged Trump Tower last year. An Obama spokesperson denies that happened and FBI Director James Comey has also reportedly asked the Department of Justice to publicly reject Trump’s claims.

Full story: Trump expected to sign new travel ban order

2. KRQE News 13 is still awaiting word on when the man suspected of killing his girlfriend and others in Mississippi before allegedly kidnapping two people near the La Luz Trailhead will be extradited to New Mexico to face charges. Alex Deaton is scheduled to appear in a Kansas courtroom Monday morning. Authorities there arrested Deaton after they say he drove from New Mexico, shot a store clerk and stole his car. The Kansas Attorney General says Deaton is charged with aggravated robbery, theft and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He is being held on $5 million bond.

Full story: Man accused in NM kidnapping to face a Kansas judge

3. Monday will be mostly sunny but windy with patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid-60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Full story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. You may notice security stickers at the gas pump if you’re filling up Monday morning. KRQE News 13 noticed some local gas stations are taking measures to protect customers from thieves. Last week the Albuquerque Police Department uncovered a credit card skimming ring and they found three of these devices inside pumps across the city. Those suspects are still on the run.

Full story: Gas stations working to protect customers from credit card fraud

5. Some local high school students are preparing to learn what it’s like to interview in the real world. Monday, community members and parents will teach Cibola High School students how to create resumes and cover letters, fill out job applications, and practice interview skills. It all starts at 7:30 a.m.

Full story: Cibola High School students to practice skills during mock interviews

