The storm system passing to our north which created all the wind today will continue working it’s way out and the winds will calm down across the state. Tuesday will still be windy over the high terrain but most areas will see the light winds in valley sections. Temperatures will begin to moderate tomorrow into the low 60s. We should be sunny and in the mid-70s by the end of the work week.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
