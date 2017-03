SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who murdered two Santa Fe teens will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Venancio Cisneros, 18, and 13-year-old Anamarie Ojeda were found shot to death in a car just outside Santa Fe, near Highway 599 and I-25 in 2014.

Police later arrested Ricardo Martinez for the murders. They say it was over a drug debt.

A jury found him guilty last month.

Monday, a judge gave him two life sentences.