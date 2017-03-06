Man accused in New Mexico kidnapping to face a Kansas judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Deaton, the Mississippi suspected killer whose crime spree spanned several states, including here in New Mexico, is expected to go before a district court judge in Kansas on Monday. This after the Kansas Attorney General filed attempted murder charges of a 19-year-old convenience store clerk last week against Deaton.

It could be a while before 28-year old Deaton faces charges here in New Mexico for carjacking an Albuquerque couple, then shooting one of them during his cross-country crime spree last week.

This all began back on February 22 in Mississippi when authorities say Deaton is suspected of killing his girlfriend Heather Robinson, then killing another woman in a different Mississippi county. From there Deaton arrived in New Mexico where he’s accused of kidnapping two hikers near the La Luz trail in Albuquerque, then shooting one of them. That man, 19-year old Devon Philo was wounded but survived. Detectives say Deaton took off in the New Mexico couple’s car and ended up in Kansas where he shot the convenience store clerk and stole his vehicle. Deaton’s currently being held on a $5 million bond on those charges in Kansas.

In the meantime, authorities in Kansas are working with both Mississippi and the Sandoval County Sheriffs Office in New Mexico to decide what the next steps are for the case. There’s no word on when Deaton will be extradited back here to New Mexico to face charges in last week’s kidnapping and shooting.