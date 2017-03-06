Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cool start to the day with most of us walking out the door to 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. The big focus to start the week will be strong winds cranking across the state. Blowing dust and blowing snow will reduce visibility and create tricky travel conditions across northern and eastern NM. Gusty winds in combination with low humidity (<15%) will raise fire concerns across the eastern 2/3rds of the state – please refrain from all outdoor burning. A few spot snow showers will likely linger over the Northern Mountains… but accumulation and coverage will be extremely limited. Afternoon temperatures will range from the 30s and 40s across the Four Corners area… to the 70s and 80s over the far Southeast Plains. (Most of us across northern and central NM looking at cooler temperatures than what was felt over the weekend.)

– RED FLAG WARNING in effect beginning 11AM-7PM for central and eastern NM for strong winds (W 20-35mph) & low humidity (<15%). Any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly and be hard to control.

– HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 6PM for the higher elevations and Northeast Plains for strong winds – sustained: 35-45mph / gusts: 60-70mph

– WIND ADVISORY in effect beginning 8AM-6PM for central, southwest and southeast NM for strong winds – sustained: 25-35mph / gusts: 45-50mph.