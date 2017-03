The workweek is starting on the windy side. Winds across much of the state will gust between 50 and 70 mph. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in place for most of the state through Monday evening. The winds will slowly come down Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be on the cool side Tuesday, but a warm up will commence through the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm as much as 20° – 30° between Monday and Friday.