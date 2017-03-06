Some details not quite right on J.Crew’s New Mexico t-shirt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A national clothing chain is selling a New Mexico t-shirt, but the store cannot seem to figure out where things are located in our state. The J.Crew t-shirt features New Mexico icons like chile and the roadrunner, but if you look closely you will notice a lot of mistakes on the map.

It’s a t-shirt all about New Mexico.

“It’s really cool. I really appreciate it. I think it’s neat they’re doing this,” said Destiny Alfieri.

“I think it represents, well, a lot of the culture that runs really deep within New Mexico,” said Angel Davis.

People said they are glad clothing retailer J.Crew is recognizing our state.

“Some people aren’t even sure back east that New Mexico’s really a part of the United States, so it’s nice,” said Davis.

J.Crew released a series of just a handful of t-shirts from highlighting places around the world. New Mexico made the list and people had fun recognizing their favorite images, like hot air balloons, chile and pueblo-style buildings.

But there are a few things New Mexicans said are not quite right. For one, Shiprock is far from where it’s actually located. And the chile and the type of cactus.

“They have the chile pequin here, but the staple chile here is the Hatch red and green chile,” said Alfieri. “I’ve never seen this cactus in New Mexico, I don’t think that’s native to our land.”

New Mexicans say another issue is the $40 price tag.

“I think it’s a little pricey myself,” said Davis.

“Like, a good price would be $25 maybe,” said Fletcher.

And some people had a few suggestions for what could make the t-shirt even better.

“Turquoise is of course our state mineral, and it comes in so many different shades, from dark blue to dark green,” said Davis.

The J.Crew store in Uptown says the shirts have been flying off the shelves. It even sold out and they had to order more.

They referred KRQE News 13 to their corporate office to ask about the design, but nobody responded. Some other states that are represented include California, New York and Florida where all the cities and lakes are in the right places.