In The Kitchen: Making Mozzarella With Amore Pizzeria

Gabriel Amador, owner of Amore Pizzeria and Jess Cloud, manager and cheesemaker, joined New Mexico Living to show us the process for making cheese.

Amore is the only certified pizzeria in New Mexico because they have been trained in the true Napolitano art of cooking. They also make their own mozzarella. This week during restaurant week, they will be featuring specials at both, their new location at Green Jeans at I-40 and Carlisle and the original in West Downtown at Central near Rio Grande.

To make mozzarella, first, slice curd into blocks, salt curd, pour boiling water over curd and work until melted, drain water and add more boiling water to the curd, stretch curd until it is smooth and silky, form curd into mozzarella balls and drop into cold water, and allow to cool for 20 minutes.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living