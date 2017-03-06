Gas stations working to protect customers from credit card fraud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Putting gas in your car is second nature, but many people in Albuquerque are worried which pumps to go to.

Last week, Albuquerque Police uncovered a credit card skimming ring. They found three skimmer devices inside gas pumps across the city.

“They are clearly numbered, and we’re finding that they’re all related number wise, and right now the highest number that we found is 22,” said Sgt. William Dorian with APD.

So, he said there are likely many more skimmers still out there. KRQE News 13 crews noticed gas stations like Circle K have put security stickers on their pumps, to let them know if someone’s been inside.

Circle K did not return our calls, but the move has been helpful in other states, like Ohio. A county there just passed a law requiring the security tape so you know if the pump has been tampered with.

“If it catches somebody, I’m all for it. I’d like to see these crooks get caught,” said Michael Jasper while pumping gas.

APD released several photos of the suspects in this case, but a gas station along Juan Tabo and Indian School didn’t wait for something bad to happen for them to protect their customers.

“He’s safeguarding people that do use credit cards,” said Jasper.

The family owned Premier Gas and Food Mart does not allow customers to pay at the pump, at all. They also provide full service to all handicap customers, pumping their gas, and taking their credit card inside for them.

“I’ve never had a problem here, in the 10 years maybe, I’ve been coming here,” said customer Jacqueline Sanchez who said she visits the gas station daily.

The owner said they also check ID with every card, and will not make a transaction if the names on the cards. don’t match up.

“To me, it’s worth coming out of the way, to come back to where I’m known, and where I know they’re gonna take care of me,” said Sanchez.

Making sure they protect their shoppers, but also themselves, from criminals, trying to make a buck.