Galloping Grace Youth Ranch gears up for summer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chickens, goats, pigs, and cows are the class subjects for an upcoming summer camp for kids.

The Galloping Grace Youth Ranch (GGYR) is gearing up for their Summer Camps, Animal Life and Farm Life. These camps will give students an insight into where food comes from and how important it is to use environmentally sustainable practices when it comes to food sources.

In Animal Life Camp, students will work directly with farm animals, doing hands-on activities while learning all about livestock and fun facts. Kids will have a chance to bottle feed calves and even milk goats.

Farm Life Campers will become mini-scientists while learning about composting, gardening, pollination’s, and utilizing resources from livestock, like wool. Students will study butterflies from all stages of life, learn about bee-keeping and their essential role in pollination, experience spinning and even dying wool all while tying together how important livestock food and farming are to the entire world.

Camps will be held on Monday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 27 from 9 .a.m to 1 p.m. for those ages four to 11 years old.

For more information on how to register for Summer classes, visit the GGYR website.