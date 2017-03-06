French cuisine comes to Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – P’tit Louis Bistro recreates a 1920’s French atmosphere for customers in the Nob Hill area of Albuquerque. Owner David Montoya took over operation of the restaurant in recent years and said he hopes the cozy set up is inviting to people seeking the French cuisine.

Montoya also added they strive to do that with the signature dishes including mussels imported from Prince Edward Island, a province of Canada.

The quaint establishment is located near Silver and Wellesley in Nob Hill. For more information on the restaurant, you can visit the P’tit Louis Bistro website.