AFD: Fire crews battling Bosque fire near Montano

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department says firefighters are on scene at a fire in the Bosque near Montano.
AFD says Albuquerque firefighters and Bernalillo County firefighters are responding to the blaze on the west side of the river.
Fire officials are also asking drivers to avoid Montano in both directions for at least the next few hours.
No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way and will provide updates.
Firefighters battle Bosque fire near Montano
Firefighters battle Bosque fire near Montano x
Latest Galleries
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event