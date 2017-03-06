AFD: Fire crews battling Bosque fire near Montano

bosque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department says firefighters are on scene at a fire in the Bosque near Montano.

AFD says Albuquerque firefighters and Bernalillo County firefighters are responding to the blaze on the west side of the river.

Fire officials are also asking drivers to avoid Montano in both directions for at least the next few hours.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way and will provide updates.

