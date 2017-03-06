Fidel Maldonado Jr. is ready to headline the Expo Explosion Boxing Card on April 1st

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fidel Maldonado Jr. currently holds a professional record of 22-3-1 and is coming off of preparing for a big bout with Antonio Orozco for a WBC Title, but Orozco had to back out due to health reasons. Fidel wanted that fight, as it could have gotten him closer to that ultimate goal of a World Title, but Maldonado says, “I just have to move on.”

He is now gearing up to fight Mexican Boxer Mohamad Rodriguez, who is trained by hall of fame trainer Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Beristain. He is 9-3 in his career, but Fidel is ready for whatever is thrown at him. Fidel feels like he has gotten back to his roots of “boxing” and using his mind instead of his brawling mentality of the past.

“I feel like I have gotten to a different level and just sparing with guys it has shown. I am going in there and playing with guys, now it’s just I can do everything I want in the gym, but I got to do it fight night.”

