Fidel Maldonado Jr. is ready to headline the Expo Explosion Boxing Card on April 1st

By Published:

 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fidel Maldonado Jr. currently holds a professional record of 22-3-1 and is coming off of preparing for a big bout with Antonio Orozco for a WBC Title, but Orozco had to back out due to health reasons. Fidel wanted that fight, as it could have gotten him closer to that ultimate goal of a World Title, but Maldonado says, “I just have to move on.”

He is now gearing up to fight Mexican Boxer Mohamad Rodriguez, who is trained by hall of fame trainer Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Beristain. He is 9-3 in his career, but Fidel is ready for whatever is thrown at him. Fidel feels like he has gotten back to his roots of “boxing” and using his mind instead of his brawling mentality of the past.

“I feel like I have gotten to a different level and just sparing with guys it has shown. I am going in there and playing with guys, now it’s just I can do everything I want in the gym, but I got to do it fight night.”

For more information go to this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1792055767722766/

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s