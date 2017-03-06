ENMU Women’s Basketball set to play in NCAA Tournament for the first time ever

By Published:

 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Eastern New Mexico University Women’s Basketball is coming off of one of the best regular seasons in program history. They finished at 20-8 overall and at one point were ranked second in the country at the D-2 level. The Greyhounds had even more good news on Sunday, as they were selected into the 2017 D-2 NCAA Tournament with a 6 seed in the South Central Region.

This marks the first time in program history that the Women have made it to the NCAA Tournament. The team was ecstatic as shown by their reaction video, and earlier in the season they were just happy with how far they have come.

“Coming into this year it being my last year and doing so well it’s phenomenal,” said Cibola High School graduate and now ENMU Senior Forward, Kassandra Harris.

“These kids from September have worked extremely hard to be where we are and they have put themselves in a great position we just have to keep plugging away,” said ENMU Head Coach Josh Prock.

The Hounds will take on 3-UC Colorado Springs in first round play on Friday at 12 p.m. in Pueblo, Colorado.

