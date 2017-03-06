Controversial plan to update the city meets resistance from neighborhood alliance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial plan to update the city of Albuquerque was a top talker at City Council Monday night. It’s the city’s vision to take Albuquerque into the 21st century, but it’s meeting some hesitation from neighborhood associations around the city.

“We’re going through a years long, two years long process now, of redefining all of our zoning codes to make it simpler, to protect our historic neighborhoods and to target areas like Central Avenue where we want to see more development,” said Councilor Pat Davis of the City of Albuquerque.

Councilor Davis said it’s been a long time coming, and the time is now to make Albuquerque the place to attract young professionals, where they can live, work and play.

That idea falls under the ABC Comprehensive Plan. It’s a plan for the city’s future that hasn’t been updated since the late 1980’s. Councilors Trudy Jones and Isaac Benton are proposing the bill to update the plan and bring it into the 21st century. The bill would direct growth where it’s most important. However, the plan is meeting some resistance from the Historic Neighborhood Alliance.

“We’re fighting for and opposing the comp plan because we feel like we need more inclusive voices and more communities of color at the table,” said Robert Nelson, a spokesperson with the Historic Neighborhood Alliance. “We’re asking the city council tonight to defer the plan by 24 months,” he continued.

On top of feeling like their voices aren’t heard, Nelson said the ABC Comp Plan would take away from the charm of historical neighborhoods.

“All those communities will be bundled up within the same and different other communities, thus losing some of their identities,” said Nelson.

Councilor Davis said he hears their concerns.

“I support that. We’re not going to lose any time by waiting a couple of months to let more people weigh in and give their input,” he said.

The Historic Neighborhood Alliance said they’re not opposing the plan entirely, they just want a little extra time to put their ideas into the mix.

“We’re for in support of development of a new plan for Albuquerque, we just want to have a voice at the table,” said Nelson.

Nelson said if the city does end up moving forward with the plan sooner than they expect, they will continue to work on pushing their councilors to make it a more equal process.