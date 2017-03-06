Connie Mack World Series revamped, expands to more teams

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – Organizers of the Connie Mack World Series are revamping the amateur baseball tournament.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico reports tournament chair Carol May announced last week the Connie Mack World Series will see the addition of pool play and an expanded field of 17 teams.

The American Amateur Baseball Congress proposed the changes at the annual its meeting in October. Changes will begin this year.

May says the field of teams will expand from 12 to 17 and a weekend of pool play precede the double-elimination tournament.

Pool play will take place over weekend on July 30 and 31.

Eight teams from pool play, along with the host team, will play in the double-elimination tournament, which starts on Aug. 1.