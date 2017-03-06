Committee shuts down bill to bring back the death penalty

jeannie-ngguyen By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Oct. 9, 2014, file photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. The Oklahoma House has approved legislation Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, to eliminate the electric chair as a method of execution, although it's been more than 50 years since the state's last electrocution. The bill lists which execution methods are allowed, including lethal injection, nitrogen hypoxia, which causes death by depleting oxygen in the blood, firing squad and any other form not prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
FILE - This Oct. 9, 2014, file photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. The Oklahoma House has approved legislation Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, to eliminate the electric chair as a method of execution, although it's been more than 50 years since the state's last electrocution. The bill lists which execution methods are allowed, including lethal injection, nitrogen hypoxia, which causes death by depleting oxygen in the blood, firing squad and any other form not prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the high-profile murders of two officers and 10-year-old Victoria Martens, there’s been another push to bring back the death penalty. However, the bill didn’t get far tonight.

“A child in my district, Victoria Martens. Which is the reason I’m carrying this bill and why I chose to carry it during this special session,” said Representative Monica Youngblood, who sponsored House Bill 72.

It was the horrific death of Victoria Martens last year that prompted Representative Youngblood to try and bring back the death penalty in cases where children are killed. House Bill 72 would also include cop killers. Rep. Youngblood cited the cold-blooded deaths of Rio Rancho Police Officer Nigel Benner and Alamogordo Police Officer Clint Corvinus.

However, religious leaders spoke out against the death penalty. A defense attorney testified saying there are other ways to deal with murderers.

“This positive criminal justice reform does come at a cost and does require court needs. This bill does not meet either of those requirements,” said Rikki Lee Chavez of the NM Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

In the end, the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee voted along party lines stopping the bill from moving on. Three Democrats were against it and two Republicans were for it.

Representative Youngblood said she’s disappointed by not surprised since Democrats now control the House.

“Knowing that 65% of New Mexicans support the bill, sending it to a five-person committee is what happens,” she said.

However, she said this won’t be the last time she’ll fight for murdered children and police officers.

“Both Republicans and Democrats support this measure, I will bring it back,” said Representative Youngblood.

Democrats fired back tonight saying the bill would reinstate a punishment method that does not make communities safer and would be a terrible waste of money the state doesn’t have.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s