Committee shuts down bill to bring back the death penalty

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the high-profile murders of two officers and 10-year-old Victoria Martens, there’s been another push to bring back the death penalty. However, the bill didn’t get far tonight.

“A child in my district, Victoria Martens. Which is the reason I’m carrying this bill and why I chose to carry it during this special session,” said Representative Monica Youngblood, who sponsored House Bill 72.

It was the horrific death of Victoria Martens last year that prompted Representative Youngblood to try and bring back the death penalty in cases where children are killed. House Bill 72 would also include cop killers. Rep. Youngblood cited the cold-blooded deaths of Rio Rancho Police Officer Nigel Benner and Alamogordo Police Officer Clint Corvinus.

However, religious leaders spoke out against the death penalty. A defense attorney testified saying there are other ways to deal with murderers.

“This positive criminal justice reform does come at a cost and does require court needs. This bill does not meet either of those requirements,” said Rikki Lee Chavez of the NM Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

In the end, the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee voted along party lines stopping the bill from moving on. Three Democrats were against it and two Republicans were for it.

Representative Youngblood said she’s disappointed by not surprised since Democrats now control the House.

“Knowing that 65% of New Mexicans support the bill, sending it to a five-person committee is what happens,” she said.

However, she said this won’t be the last time she’ll fight for murdered children and police officers.

“Both Republicans and Democrats support this measure, I will bring it back,” said Representative Youngblood.

Democrats fired back tonight saying the bill would reinstate a punishment method that does not make communities safer and would be a terrible waste of money the state doesn’t have.