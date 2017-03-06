City Councilors eyeing bill to tighten gender pay gap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors could approve a bill that would bridge the pay gap between men and women working the same job. It’s the next step in a pay equity initiative that the city started nearly two years ago.

The vote is up for final action take place Monday night in councilor chambers. Councilor Diane Gibson is hoping if the bill passes it will encourage business owners to work towards paying men and women equally.

The city created the pay equity legislation in 2013. The goal is to give preference to companies willing to narrow the pay gap between men and women by at least 10 percent when they apply for a city contract. The new bill would drop that pay gap to 7 percent.

“In a perfect world, that gap would be zero. However, there are many good reasons where one employee may not get paid the same as another employee for the same work,” said Gibson.

Reasons like time on the job, experience and education level.

Businesses that can prove they are below 7 percent can apply for a certificate to receive a 5 percent preference which could give them an edge over another business applying to work with the city.

If this is approved, it would then go to the mayor’s office to be signed and then go into effect July 1.

Gibson says for those who are currently certified, the city will honor their verification for the rest of their year. Any businesses bidding for the first time would have to be under that 7 percent to qualify.

The city said the legislation has been so successful, other major cities are looking to replicate it.

Gibson says there will be a press conference held at 4 p.m. on Monday. Councilor Gibson, Mayor Richard Berry, and Dr. Martha Burk, a nationally known expert for pay equity, will be speaking.