Bill to protect victims, witnesses in certain crimes advances

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to protect victims and witnesses of certain crimes has passed unanimously in the state Senate and is now headed to the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, would exempt the names of victims and witnesses of certain crimes, like rape, from public records until charges are formally brought against the accused.

“They will have some degree of privacy and some degree of legal protection until charges are filed,” Sen. Candelaria said as the bill was discussed on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.

As the law stands now, accused persons are protected by law and their names are redacted from any public records until charges are filed against them. Sen. Candelaria says this bill would give those same protections to victims and witnesses.

Sen. Candelaria says if charges are never filed, these people won’t have to live with the fear or stigma from the incident and their name being released.

On the Senate floor some lawmakers had questions about the bill, but none explicitly opposed it.

“The name would not be available, [but] the actual documents themselves would still be available for request and review to ensure that public bodies are actually engaging in investigations, to ensure that victims are not falling on deaf ears,” Sen. Candelaria said in response to question from Sen. Cisco McSorley, D-Albuquerque.

Sen. Candelaria’s bill was initially much different than the one senators unanimously passed Monday.

The original text of the bill would have protected the names of victims and witnesses of certain crimes forever — not just until charges were filed.

Sen. Candelaria says open government groups continually reached out to him opposing the idea. His solution was to tweak the bill to keep the names private only until charges are filed.

The bill now heads to the House.

Another senator, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, has introduced a bill with a similar theme. Sen. Ivey-Soto’s bill, which has already passed the Senate and is now sitting in the House, would allow victims of domestic violence to keep their real addresses out of public records by way of using a substitute address.