Bill to protect teachers taking time off heads to governor’s desk

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to protect teachers taking time off unanimously passed the state Senate, and is now headed to the governor.

Under the “Teachers are Human Too” bill, teachers who miss school because they are sick won’t have their annual performance evaluations negatively affected if they use up to 10 days of sick leave and miss work. Currently, teachers can only take three days of sick leave or it affects their attendance record.

“It helps our students. If they have a healthy teacher they’re going to do a better job teaching, and they’re not going to get the students sick,” Sen. Craig Brandt said.

Several school districts support the bill.